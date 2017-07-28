Vipin Kharbanda joined “The Statesman” Group as Vice President Marketing

Vipin Kharbanda has joined “The Statesman” Group of publications as Vice President Marketing from July 01, 2017. Prior to this, Vipin Kharbanda was working with “The Tribune” as Regional Head (North). In his leadership role he will look after advertising sales, marketing and events, apart from related aspects..

Confirming the news to DayAfter, Vineet Gupta of “The Statesman Group” said, “We welcome Vipin Kharbanda to a publication house that is growing.” Vineet further said that Vipin Kharbnada will work with him and will be responsible for the entire revenue function.

Vipin Kharbanda brings with him over 25 years of experience. He was also associated with organisations Nai Duia Group of publications, Big FM and Big Cinemas, Dainik Jagran to name a few.

On his new role, Vipin Kharbanda said, “I am delighted to be part of this growing publication house, which continues to invest in people and infrastructure. I see tremendous opportunities and areas where we can excel and grow the revenues. We have plans to launch new editions from Chandigarh, Lucknow and Bangalore very soon. At present “The Statesman” is being published in English from Kolkata, Siliguri, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, and Dainik Statesman in Bengali from Kolkata.