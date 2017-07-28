Sheena murder case: Driver implicates Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was on Friday implicated by her former driver, Shyamwar Rai who has turned witness, before a CBI Special Court here.

According to Rai’s statement, Indrani told him on Skype that she wanted to eliminate both her children – daughter Sheena and son Mikhail Bora – in 2012.

“A man from Kolkata would come to Mumbai for killing them,” Rai quoted her as saying, and she added that there was an ongoing property dispute with Sheena and Mikhail.

She wanted to take the step as both her children were maligning her public image and had threatened to expose her secret that she was not their sister, but their mother. She was also apprehensive of her step-son Rahul Mukerjea’s relationship with Sheena.

Rai’s statement is a reiteration of his earlier statement recorded before a magistrate in which he had confessed to his role and sought to turn an approver in return for a pardon, which was granted by the court in June 2016.

He has provided details of how Indrani planned and executed her daughter’s killing with help from Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Rai recounted how Indrani sat on Sheena’s face in a moving car and said “Here’s your three BHK flat” before strangulating her.

While Rai, Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, her husband, Peter Mukerjea, was nabbed in November that year.

Sheena Bora was killed on April 24, 2012 and her body was disposed off in the forests near Gagode village in Raigad district.

The murder was discovered only around August 2015 when Rai was arrested in an arms possession case and later spilled the details, leading to the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, her husband and former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, by the Mumbai Police.

Later, in November that year, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI). The Mukerjea couple and Khanna remain in custody since nearly two years now.