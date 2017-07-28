Pankaj Bajaj of Eldeco Infra Elected Credai-NCR President

By Asit Manohar

Realtor Pankaj Bajaj has been elected new President of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) — NCR chapter. The Managing Director of the Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties was chosen for the responsibility at the general body meeting held on 27th July 2017 in New Delhi. The general body also elected the new leadership team for 2017-2019 that will work under Bajaj’s leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected President of the CREDAI NCR Pankaj Bajaj said, “With the set-backdrop of challenges that the sector is currently facing, we will be responsible to work closely with various government departments to shape the future of the region’s realty sector. We will also embrace skill development, cleanliness and labour welfare as abiding commitments. We will also ensure that RERA is being implemented and consumer grievances redressal forum works efficiently to gain more buyer confidence.”

He further added, “We will work in tandem with CREDAI National to bring its manifesto to fruition including Skill Development Programme, CSR Foundation, Clean City Movement, Educational Scholarship Fund (CESF), Heritage initiatives etc.”

The new team includes Ajay Singal (Avalon Group), Manish Agarwal (Satya Group), Manu Garg (Landcraft Developers), RC Gupta (RPS Group), Rajesh Goyal (RG Group) — all Vice President — Pankaj Goel (Express Builders) for Honorary Secretary and Gaurav Gupta (SG Estates) for the post of Honorary Joint Secretary. Prashant Soloman of the Chintels Group was elected Honorary Treasurer of the real estate governing body in Delhi NCR. Apart from them, nine governing council members were also elected.

The new team led by Pankaj Bajaj takes charge at a time when the Union Government has implemented various reforms for the sector such as RERA and GST, and is focusing on ‘Housing for all by 2022’ and ‘100 Smart Cities’ to name a few. With these positive steps, the focus of the new Leadership team will be to work closely with the Government to help achieve these objectives and ensure transparency at all levels.