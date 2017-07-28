Kohli, Mukund power India to 498-run lead vs Sri Lanka at stumps

India rode on half centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and opener Abhinav Mukund to post 189/3 in their second innings and extend their lead to 498 at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Joining forces after the early departure of the first innings centurions Shikhar Dhawan (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15), Kohli (76 not out) and Mukund (81) put on 133 runs for the third wicket as India found themselves in a commanding position at the Galle International Stadium here.

Earlier, India decided against enforcing a follow-on even after taking a mammoth 309-run first innings lead. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, with figures of 3/67, was the pick of the bowlers, as the home side was bundled out for 291 just after the lunch break.