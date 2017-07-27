Sharad Yadav upset with Nitish Kumar: JD-U MPs

Senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav is upset with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aligning with the BJP to form a new government in Bihar, party MPs Ali Anwar and M.P Veerendra Kumar said on Thursday after a meeting with Yadav.

“None of the party office bearers were consulted before taking such a cruel decision. Sharad ji is upset and has said that he will take a decision after consultations with senior leaders in two days,” Anwar told reporters.

He said that Nitish Kumar on Thursday morning talked to Sharad Yadav over phone and briefed him about the circumstances under which he chose to go with the BJP.

Anwar also rejected the reports that Yadav has been offered a cabinet berth in the Modi government.

The meeting of JD-U leaders at Yadav’s residence here was also attended among others by the party’s Kerala unit chief M. P. Veerendra Kumar, General Secretary Arun Srivastava and spokesperson Javed Raza.

Kumar, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said Yadav has told him that he is not going to accept the decision of Nitish Kumar.

“He (Sharad Yadav) told me that there is no question of accepting the present stand of Nitish Kumar,” Veerendra Kumar said.