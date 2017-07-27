Modi congratulates Nitish on being sworn in as CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi on being sworn in as the chief minister and the deputy chief minister respectively and said he looked forward to working together for Bihar’s prosperity.

“Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji.

Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity,” he tweeted

Kumar and Sushil Modi were administered the oath of office by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan in Patna today.

Prodded by Kumar, the JD(U) had walked out of the NDA in July 2013, ending the 17-year-old alliance, after Narendra Modi was nominated head of the BJP’s campaign committee for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.