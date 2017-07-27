Actress Mumaith Khan appears before SIT in drug case

Actress Mumaith Khan on Thursday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Excise Department probing the Hyderabad drug racket.

A four-member team of officials began questioning the actress at Abkari Bhavan, the office of Prohibition and Excise Department, around 10 a.m.

She was being questioned on whether she takes drugs and whether she has any links with Calvin Mascrenhas, the alleged kingpin of the racket.

Mumaith reached Hyderabad from Mumbai after she got permission to leave ‘Big Boss’ for one day. According to the rules of the television reality show, no participant is allowed to leave the house till he or she is eliminated from the contest.

Known for her item numbers, she is the eighth Tollywood celebrity to be questioned by SIT. She is considered close to director Puri Jagannadh, who was already quizzed in the case.

The investigating officers had on Wednesday grilled actress Charmme Kaur for over six hours. SIT said she refused to give her consent for drawing the samples of body fluid, hair and nails and thus the same were not collected.

The two actresses are among 12 personalities from Tollywood summoned by the SIT for questioning in the drug racket which was busted here in July.

The SIT has questioned seven celebrities including Charmme, actors Tarun and Navdeep and director Puri Jagannadh.

They were summoned after the SIT found their contact details in the call data of Mascrenhas.

Actor Ravi Teja and some others would be questioned this week.

The SIT has arrested 20 accused in the racket, which created a sensation following startling revelation that the peddlers sold drugs to students of several colleges and schools in Hyderabad, Tollywood celebrities and techies.

The case took a new turn on Wednesday as SIT arrested a Dutch national in the case.

Mike Kamminga’s arrest was being considered a major breakthrough as he was reportedly supplying the drugs to peddlers from Europe.