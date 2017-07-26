No question of patch-up, Lalu used disrespectful words: JD-U

JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi on Wednesday said the decision of forming the Grand Alliance government in Bihar was “a mistake” and ruled out any possibility of patch-up with the RJD.

Speaking to reporters after RJD chief Lalu Prasad addressed the media in Patna, Tyagi said: “After such allegations there is no point of going along with them. They (RJD) are now untouchable for us.”

The JD-U spokesperson said that Nitish Kumar had never used harsh language against Lalu Prasad but the latter “used disrespectful words” for the JD-U president.

“It is shameful. We regret our decision to run the government with such person (Lalu Prasad) for 20 months.

“We blame ourselves for committing a mistake of taking their MLA count from 22 to 80. If needed, we will hold a fast to repent our actions,” the JD-U leader added.

His reaction came after Lalu Prasad said in Patna that Nitish Kumar’s resignation was “pre-planned” and he had not ruled out aligning with the BJP.

Lalu Prasad had also said that Nitish Kumar was facing “cases under the murder and Arms Act”.

“He is facing charges of murder, which is bigger than the charges of corruption. He has accepted about the charges in his election affidavit,” Lalu Prasad said.

“We were aware of the case since long but did not find it appropriate to disclose. Nitish Kumar knows about this so he tendered his resignation. He is aligning with the RSS. Everything was set,” the RJD chief said.