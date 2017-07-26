Kaspersky Lab releases free antivirus software

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has launched its free version of antivirus software ‘Kaspersky Free’ to “secure the whole world”, a media report said.

“We believe that everyone has the right to be free of cybersecurity fears,” Eugene Kaspersky, chairman and CEO of Kaspersky lab said on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Xinhua news agency reported.

In announcing the release via a blog post, the company founder said they have been working on it for a good year and a half, and the software would roll out globally across the next few months.

Kaspersky Free was immediately available in the US, Canada and several Asia Pacific countries on the heels of being piloted in 2016 in the Russia-Ukraine-Belarus region, in China and also in the Nordic countries.

The company said this free software would “positively affect the quality of protection of all users,” since an increase of installations would bring more numbers to big-data bases for better machine learning.

According to the company’s website, over 400 million users are protected by its technologies and they help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.