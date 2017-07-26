Corruption in Delhi govt depts came down by 70 pc: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that the level of corruption in various Delhi government departments has reduced by around 70 per cent after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power.

Addressing the 31st anniversary of the Delhi Vidyut Board (DAB) pensioners association here, he alleged that hurdles were being created in the government’s work, despite this, the Delhi government will continue resolving problems of the people.

“We have introduced several public welfare schemes, including free surgery scheme at private hospitals, as there is a common man’s (AAP) government. Neither we commit corruption nor did we allow officers to do that.

“I am not saying that corruption has reduced by 100 per cent in the government, but it has reduced by around 60 to 70 per cent,” Kejriwal said.

He said that his government was “saving” money from different projects and investing it in welfare schemes.

The Delhi chief minister also announced that the government has introduced cashless medical treatment for pensioners of the DAB.

Kejriwal said that power distribution companies do not deposit money in the pension fund on time due to which there is a delay in disbursing pensions, adding that henceforth, such fund will be deposited through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission in the pension trust.