BJP announces support to Nitish Kumar to form government

The BJP on Wednesday night announced its support to Nitish Kumar for forming a new government in Bihar, which it said the JD-U leader has accepted.

BJP senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is part of the three-member committee formed by the party high command to give a report on the situation in Bihar, made the announcement here.

He said the BJP will join as a partner in the Bihar government.

“We will support the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. The BJP legislature party has full confidence in Nitish Kumar as its leader. The decision has also been conveyed to Nitish Kumar, which he has accepted,” Modi said after a meeting of the legislature party meeting.

He said the BJP will join the government and a decision in this regard will soon be conveyed to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.