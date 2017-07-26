BCCI adopts Lodha reforms, opposes five points

The BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) on Wednesday decided to accept all the recommendations put forward by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice R.M. Lodha Committee except for five contentious points.

According to sources, the suggestions that are being opposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are one-state-one-vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council, age cap and tenure of office-bearers and distribution of powers and functions of executives.

The clause regarding age and tenure seeks to prevent those above 70 years of age from holding any post in the BCCI or state associations while also imposing a cooling off period of three years between two terms.

If the Supreme Court decides to revisit this particular point, it may allow former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan and secretary Niranjah Shah to attempt a comeback. Both are above 70 years of age and do not qualify to be BCCI office-bearers as per the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The Supreme Court delivered a ruling earlier this week, barring the controversial duo from attending any BCCI meeting.

The proposal to disqualify government servants and ministers is also being opposed as the BCCI officials feel that Railways cannot have an office bearer who is not a government employee.

The constitution of the BCCI apex council is also a sore point with the board. The BCCI is not satisfied with the size of the council as it has one Vice President and the board feels that it cannot cover the entire length and breadth of the country.