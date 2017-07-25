Gionee ‘A1 Plus’ with dual camera launched

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Tuesday launched the ‘A1 Plus’ smartphone at Rs 26,999 in India.

The device has dual (13MP+5MP) camera system at the rear with LED flash and 20MP front camera.

Powered by 4,550mAh battery, Gionee ‘A1 Plus’ features a Helio P25 Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB.

The smartphone will be available in retail stores, starting July 26.

“The ‘A’ series is rooted to the growing demand of high-quality smartphone photography experience. We are confident that our attention to detail with impressive specs, powerful battery and advanced features will deliver the best user experience possible,” said Alok Shrivastava, Director-Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India, in a statement.

The 20MP front camera on the smartphone comes with a customised ‘selfie’ flash.

The device offers a massive battery that features ultrafast charging. It can give users two-hour talk time in a 300-second charge.

Other specifications of the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor.

The ‘A1 Plus’ has a 6-inch full-HD display along with features such as Split Screen, 2.5D + Gorilla Glass 3 and Maxx Audio VOLTE.

The phone comes with a panic button that is activated by pressing the home button thrice.

Swiping down on the screen opens the notification bar while the toggle apps are accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display.