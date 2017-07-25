10 Rajaji Marg: Pranab Mukherjee enters his new residence

Keeping with the tradition, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave a warm farewell to his immediate predecessor Pranab Mukherjee and accompanied him to his new residence — 10, Rajaji Marg — a short distance from the massive Presidential Palace, to bid him good bye.

Earlier, Kovind was given a guard of honour by the President’s Bodyguards after being sworn in as the new President.

Before entering the study of the Presidential Palace, Kovind inspected an inter-services guard of honour.

Then the outgoing President was given a guard of honour by the Presidential Bodyguards.

After inspecting the President’s Bodyguards, Mukherjee was accompanied to his new residence by Kovind, led by the horse-mounted bodyguards.

The formal ceremony was attended by a host of VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, opposition leaders, governors, chief ministers and Chiefs of Staff of the three services.