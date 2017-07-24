Ruth Negga ‘intimidated’ by wardrobes

Actress Ruth Negga is “intimidated” by wardrobes and the contents inside, so much so that she lives out of one single suitcase.

“I get intimidated by wardrobes. I’m really good now at operating out of one suitcase, and I get overwhelmed by having anything more than that,” Negga told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Breakfast on Pluto” star relies heavily on her stylist Karla Welch who selects the ensembles for her to wear to suit her body shape.

Speaking about her go-to fashion guru, she said: “She’s a huge feminist, and that was important. I don’t have time to go to the gym, and she dresses my body in a way that’s going to give me confidence.”