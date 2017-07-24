With Messi, Neymar, Lewandowski it will always be a fight: Ronaldo

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said there will always be a fight against the best footballers in the world for the top honour in the game.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner named Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Neymar alongwith Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain amongst his top competitors.

“Of course it is always going to be a fight between us, I’m there along with Messi, Neymar, Lewandowski and Higuain,” the Portugese was quoted saying by Marca newspaper

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in all competition in the 2016-17 season. He believes more competition drives him to perform better.

“That kind of fighting and competition is healthy and that is what motivates me, being better than them year after year, the best always try to compete with the best, it keeps you sharp. You know you can never lose focus because others will overtake you,” he said.

The Portugese striker also retained the Champions League and won the La Liga title with Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season.

Ronaldo is currently vacationing in Beijing.