Lokesh Rahul ruled out of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India opener Lokesh Rahul was ruled out of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka, starting here on Wednesday, after the right-hander was down with viral fever, the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

“The BCCI medical team confirms that opening batsman K.L. Rahul is presently down with viral fever. There are no major health concerns and he is making rapid progress, much to the satisfaction of the medical team,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, Rahul is advised further rest and hence will not be available for selection for the first Test match against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 26 at Galle.

“The medical team will continue to monitor Rahul’s progress and keep you posted accordingly,” it added.

In Rahul’s absence, Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund will open the innings along side southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, who earlier had replaced Murali Vijay before the team departed for the island nation.