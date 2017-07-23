Playing double-role isn’t easy, says Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double-role for the second time in his five-year-old acting career in upcoming “Mubarakan”. He says it’s difficult to play a twin role in films.

The 32-year-old previously essayed a double-role in the 2013 film “Aurangzeb”.

Asked how easy or difficult it is for an actor to essay a double-role on screen, Arjun told IANS: “It’s definitely not easy. It is difficult. But, it’s a challenge you look forward to as an actor. That’s what excites you, makes you nervous and work harder because you are not just playing, but two and specially with comedy… With ‘Mubarakan’ being a comedy there is a definite new situation for me.”

The “2 States” actor says he has not done comedy before, but his films have had a dose of humour.

“I have never done an out-an-out entertainer. Of course, there is a certain amount of nerves that come into prepare… but then you have a good director like Anees Bazmee, who is the king of comedy and king of double roles… You know he will walk you though it. That challenge was very exciting because I had Anees sir,” Arjun added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Mubarakan”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, is slated for release on July 28.