Kashyap faces Prannoy in US Open final

Shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and H.S. Prannoy made it an all-Indian men’s singles final, while the men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost in the semi-finals of the US Open Grand Prix here.

Second seeded Prannoy on Friday got the better of Vietnamese 15th seed Tien Minh Nguyen 21-14, 21-19 in 40 minutes in the second semi-final.

In the other semi-final, World No.59 Kashyap overcame South Korea’s Kwang Hee Heo 15-21, 21-15, 21-16 in an hour and six minutes.

In the international circuit, Kashyap and World No.23 Prannoy have only met twice, with each winning a game.

The first game between them took place in 2010 Indian Grand Prix where Kashyap won. In the next one, at German Open 2014, Prannoy triumphed.

Their compatriots Manu-Sumeeth wasted their opportunity to join them in Sunday’s play. The third seeded Indian men’s doubles pair went down fighting against Chinese Taipei’s top-seeded combine of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han. The Chinese Taipei pair won the battle 21-12, 12-21, 22-20 in 54 minutes.

Lu-Yang will meet South Koreans Seung Jae Seo and Kim Ha Na in the final on Sunday. Seung-Kim eased past Japanese Kohei Gondo and Wakana Nagahara 21-13, 21-13 in 32 minutes.

The women’s singles title will be decided between Canadian sixth seed Michelle Li and Japanese third seed Aya Ohori.