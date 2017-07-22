Sushil Kumar Shinde replaces Soni as Congress in-charge of Himachal

The Congress on Saturday appointed party veteran and former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde as in-charge of Himachal Pradesh in place of party General Secretary Ambika Soni.

Party MP Ranjeet Ranjan has been appointed co-inchage of the state.

The development comes after Soni requested the Congress high command to relieve her as General Secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to health reasons.

“Congress President has constituted a new team to look after party affairs in Himachal Pradesh in place of Ambika Soni and Raja Ram Pal. The new team consists of Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ranjeet Ranjan,” an AICC release said.

Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls later this year.

The party said that Soni will continue as incharge of Jammu and Kashmir.