Shweta Mehta wins ‘MTV Roadies Rising’

Haryana-based Shweta Mehta was on Saturday announced the winner of popular stunt based reality show “MTV Roadies Rising”.

Featuring Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinappa as gang leaders, the fourteenth season of the show started its journey from Jhansi and moved to Gwalior, Agra, Amroha and Panipat, while ending in Kurukshetra.

“I had auditioned for ‘Roadies’ thrice in the past, but did not make it to the show. But failing thrice did not dampen my spirits. I took the challenge head-on and auditioned again, only with the intention of winning the show. And I did win it,” Shweta said in a statement.

“This definitely feels amazing. ‘Roadies’ is a cult show and being associated with such a show and winning it feels out of the world. Neha ma’am wanted a girl to win this season and I feel proud that I didn’t disappoint her,” she added.