Meghalaya-planning-to-spend-Rs-560-cr-for-football-development

Meghalaya government is planning to spend Rs 560 crore for overall development of football in the state over the next five years.

“The government intends to spend Rs 560 core in the next 5 years for development of football in Meghalaya aimed at developing approximately 1400 playgrounds in all the 11 districts of the state,” a vision document on the game said.

The document released by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today also said that 110 grassroot centres would be set up in the 11 districts and each centre, with a coach each, will train at least 60 children, the document stated.

For this, 1500+ coaches and 300+ referees will be trained in collaboration with FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), it said.

Present football infrastructure will be developed into full fledged stadia with an investment of at least Rs 5 crore per stadium in seven districts.

Intra-centre tournaments would be conducted at state and district levels for under-14 and under-17 age groups for both boys and girls, the document said.