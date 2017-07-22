Katie Price earned more than Andre during their marriage

British TV personality-model Katie Price says she regularly got paid more than her former husband and singer Peter Andre when they did jobs together during the course of their marriage.

Price and Andre got married in September 2005 after meeting on the TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”. They announced their separation in May 2009.

Shortly after shooting to fame as a model, Price began to recognise her worth as a celebrity and when it came to organising business with Andre, she insisted on having separate contracts because she was a more marketable commodity.

“I did learn early on in my career to not talk about my fee because it does cause arguments and stuff. I learnt what my worth is and what I should charge; I don’t go to the opening of an envelope, I don’t say yes to every job,” Price said during a chat about gender pay gaps, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“In the past with husbands, like with Pete if we did an OK! Magazine shoot we would have separate contracts. I used to get more than him. I know my worth if I wasn’t on the cover than others wouldn’t be worth it on their own. Does that make sense? That’s what I’ve always done.

“But when I was nursing the pay was the same. When you get a higher profile job then the money changes,” she added.

Price is now married to former stripper Kieran Hayler.