Diandra Soares looking for ‘elite’ models

Model Diandra Soares is excited about co-judging the Delhi contestants of Max Elite Model Look India 2017, which provides a platform to “fresh, young and aspiring models”.

The hunt for supermodels began from July 16. Before concluding on August 19, the Delhi audition will take place on July 28.

Among other cities, the Elite Model Look team will be travelling to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune as well.

At the end of this India tour, selected contestants will participate in the national casting, to be held on August 30 in Mumbai.

The ultimate goal for the participants would be to win a place in the Elite Model Look World and to secure a two-year contract with the Elite agency.

For the Delhi audition, Diandra will be joined by Marc Robinson – Licensee – Elite Model Look India, Vinod Nair – Fashion Editor and Vasanth Kumar – Executive Director, Max Fashion.

Diandra told IANS: “With hundreds of applicants taking part in EML India 2017 castings, shortlisting the right candidates, is going to be a difficult task. Good looks is not going to be the only criteria for this competition, their personality, their different attitude, sense of style, will play a vital role in the selection process.”

“I am glad to see that today we do have platforms like Elite Model Look India which are giving the right credible opportunities to fresh, young aspiring models to showcase their talent.”