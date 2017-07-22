Delhi government doubles honorarium for Anganwadi workers, helpers

The Delhi government has decided to double the honorarium of around 22,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,678 and of Anganwadi helpers from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,839, Sisodia said.

He said the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Anganwadi workers will get an additional Rs 500 for internet bills and helpers will get Rs 250.

“We hope this will be good news for around 22,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the city and they will work harder for the future of six lakh children they look after,” he said.

Sisodia said a notification in this regard would be issued after approval by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the issue of low honorarium came to their notice during Anganwadi inspections by government officials.

“They even told me during my visits to Anganwadis about the low honorarium and the decision was taken after meeting with workers’ associations,” Sisodia added.