Trinamool to launch ‘BJP Quit India’ movement: Mamata

Kolkata, The Trinamool Congress is set to launch a three-week-long movement with the slogan “BJP Quit India”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced here on Friday.

The movement will start on August 9 and last till August 30.

“We will launch the movement in every Lok Sabha and assembly constituency, block, city and village. I urge all my ministers, MPs, MLAs and block leaders to take part in the programme,” Banerjee said at a Trinamool Congress Martyrs Day rally.

The TMC chief said she would be present at the launch and close of the programme.

It was on August 9, 1942 that the Congress launched the Quit India Movement against the British.

The Trinamool holds the Martyrs’ Day rally annually on July 21 in memory of 13 youths who were killed in police firing on this day in 1993.