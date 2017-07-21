Teachers must get minimum qualification by 2019: Javedakar

Inadequately qualified teachers, working after enactment of the Right to Education Act, were being given a “last chance” to acquire minimum qualifications by March 2019, said the government on Friday.

Moving the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, in the Lok Sabha, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javedakar said teachers can get the prescribed qualification using the Swayam portal.

Javadekar said there were about six lakh teachers with inadequate qualifications in the private sector alone.

According to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which came into force on April 1, 2010, a teacher, who did not possess minimum qualifications, should acquire them in five years.

The Act was enacted to provide free and compulsory education to all children between the age of six and 14 years.

The central government has subsequently received requests from states for extension of the period to enable them complete the training process for in-service untrained teachers.

Javadekar said the teachers should acquire minimum qualifications by March 2019. “This is the last chance.”

Teachers should register on the Swayam portal and they will also be provided hands-on experience by the respective state governments, he said.

Swayam is a government-initiated programme designed to achieve access, equity and quality in education.