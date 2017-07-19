Sennheiser launches new wireless headphone at Rs 11,990

German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched in India a new wireless headphone “CX 7.00BT” at Rs 11,990.

The new model offers a minimalist, lightweight neckband design, good bass-driven sound and leading-edge wireless technology, the company said in a statement.

The headphone comes with 10-hour battery life and can be fully recharged via USB in 1.5 hours. It also supports USB audio via its supplied cable.

“With growing increase for the wireless headphones since the past few years, these headphones are a perfect amalgamation of comfort and style,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

“CX 7.00BT” is currently available at Sennheiser’s e-store.