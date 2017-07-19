Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over border firing

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a formal protest over the death of two civilians in what it said was firing by Indian troops across the LoC a day earlier.

The civilians, including a woman, were killed on Tuesday in firing by Indian forces in Barho and Tandar sectors, a Foreign Office statement said.

The statement said six other persons were injured in the Indian firing.

The Indian diplomat was summoned by the Director General of the South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Faisal, who “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations,” a Ministry statement said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it added.

The Indian side was urged to respect the ceasefire agreement of 2003. The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.