Honoured to be associated with Kabbadi: Kamal Haasan

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of team Tamil Thalaivas in the fifth season of Pro Kabbadi League. He says that he is honoured to be associated with a sport developed by his ancestors many years ago.

The tournament starts from July 28 in Hyderabad.

Tamil Thalaivas is owned by a consortium of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and businessman N. Prasad.

“I am honoured to associate myself strongly with the sport of Kabbadi. I take personal pride in highlighting the profile of a sport developed by my ancestors thousands of years ago. I am glad the team owners chose me,” Haasan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“My dear Thalaivas, fill your lungs with pride and cross the line to take the game across to international adulation,” he said.

The statement said that Haasan’s association would be a great source of inspiration for the team to put up a great fight in the league.

Busy hosting the Tamil version of “Bigg Boss”, amid stiff opposition from fringe groups, Haasan will soon resume work on his upcoming multi-lingual comedy “Sabash Naidu”.