China ready to attack India, claims Mulayam in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Samajwadi Party leader and former Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav today claimed that China was ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan and asked the government to reverse its stand on the Tibet issue by supporting its independence.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha against the backdrop of tension between India and China, he asked the government to inform Parliament what it has done to meet any likely challenge from the neighbouring country.

He also claimed that Chinese military personnel have been seen in Pakistani military facilities in the Pak-occupied- Kashmir and China was also building roads there. It must be opposed at the diplomatic level, Yadav said.

“India is today facing a big danger from China. I have been cautioning central governments for many years. None of them paid adequate attention. China has joined hands with Pakistan. It has made full preparation to attack India.

“China is India’s biggest opponent. What has the government done? In Kashmir, the Chinese army has allied with the Pak army,” Yadav, known for his tough stand on China, said during the Zero Hour.

He also claimed that China had buried nuclear weapons in Pakistan to target India, adding that Indian intelligence agencies “would know better”.

Without naming then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said the Congress stalwart made a “big mistake” on the Tibet issue and added that he had even then spoken against it.

Tibetan leaders like Dalai Lama had always supported India, he said.

Time had come to support the independence of Tibet as it had been a traditional buffer between the two big nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama.

“China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan can do us no damage,” he said.

It was India’s responsibility to protect Bhutan and China was eyeing Nepal, he said.

He also spoke against massive amounts of Chinese goods finding a market in India.