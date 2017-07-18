Womens Hockey World League: India outclass by England 1-4 in quarter-final

India were outclassed by England 1-4 in a quarter-final of the Womens Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final here on Tuesday.

The tournament offers five qualification places for the 2018 FIH World Cup. Following this loss, India will have to win the Asia Cup later in the year to qualify for the global showpiece in England.

India lost to a far superior England team in terms of physicality, speed and tactics.

England put India on the back foot in the first quarter when they won three back-to-back penalty corners which finally resulted in England being awarded a penalty stroke. Giselle Ansley made no mistake in successfully taking the penalty stroke to fetch England an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

They extended the lead in the 13th minute when Alex Danson put the ball past Savita making this her third goal of the tournament.

India put up a determined show in the second quarter — both in defence and offence. They didn’t concede a goal and earned two penalty corners which, though, didn’t result in goals.

Though India had contained England from scoring in the second quarter, a defensive error led to England converting a field goal in the 42nd minute through Susannah Townsend.

India’s lone drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck a brilliant goal beating England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch to score a solitary goal for India.

India will play the fifth to eighth classification match on July 20.