Combined opposition decides to corner government in Parliament

A combined opposition on Tuesday chalked out a strategy to aggressively corner the BJP-led NDA government during the Monsoon Session of the parliament.

On the first working day of the session, leaders from Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Left Front and other opposition parties met in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Informed sources said the parties reached an agreement on six issues and decided to raise them aggressively in both the Houses by various notices including adjournment motions and debates.

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien told reporters the issues include the India-China border stand-off, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of terror attack on Amarnath yatris, atrocities against weaker sections in view of mob lynching, hasty implementation of GST in view of job creation and negative impact of demonetisation, farmers’ plight in view of recent suicides and misuse of central agencies to target political opponents.

The opposition parties would meet every day before the start of the proceedings to decide which issues will raised on the specific day.

On stand-off with China in Sikkim sector, the opposition parties would demand the National Democratic Alliance government make a statement.