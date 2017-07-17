YSR Congress to back Venkaiah Naidu for Vice President

The YSR Congress Party on Monday announced its support to NDA vice-presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy conveyed this to BJP President Amit Shah when the latter telephoned him, seeking YSRCP’s support.

YSRCP, the main and lone opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President in the election held on Monday.

According to a statement from YSRCP, Jaganmohan Reddy told Amit Shah that he had always taken a stand that the election for the constitutional posts like President, Vice-President and Speaker should be unanimous so that the persons holding these posts are not seen as representatives of any party.

Jaganmohan Reddy also conveyed to Shah that his party would also extend its support to Venkaiah Naidu as he is a Telugu.

Venkaiah Naidu hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore.