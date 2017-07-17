Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza climbs to No.5 in WTA rankings

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza jumped to the fifth place in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings released on Monday after she was crowned Wimbledon champion, while Czech Karolina Pliskova took the top spot.

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 7-5, 6-0 over United States’ Venus Williams in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in just an hour and 17 minutes on Saturday, reports Efe.

“Muguruza claimed her second Grand Slam title with a memorable Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, making headlines across the world,” the WTA said on its website.

Also, second-placed Romanian Simona Halep was followed by German Angelique Kerber, who used to lead the rankings, with 5,975 points. Kerber was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 by Muguruza in Wimbledon’s round of 16.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6,855 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,670

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,975

4. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 5,110

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,990

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4.935

7. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,780

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,500

9. Venus Williams (United States) 4.461

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985.