Karnataka transfers jail officials in Sasikala row

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred IPS officer D. Roopa after she exposed alleged corruption and irregularities involving jailed AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala in a Bengaluru prison.

An official order said Deputy Inspector General Roopa “is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders” as the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety.

Roopa takes the place of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer A.S.N. Murthy, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel here.

The government also transferred four other senior IPS officers along with Roopa, who had alleged that Sasikala — jailed for corruption — was being given special privileges at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.