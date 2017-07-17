Federer rises to 3rd in ATP rankings after Wimbledon win, Murray keeps top spot

Winning his eighth Wimbledon title allowed Swiss Roger Federer, the most acclaimed player in Grand Slams with 19 titles, to earn a spot in the top three of the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, with 6,545 points.

Briton Andy Murray and Spanish Rafael Nadal kept their places at first and second, even though they left the tournament at the quarter-final stage and round of 16 respectively, reports Efe.

The 35-year-old Swiss won five of the 14 tournaments in which he has participated in the current season, two Grand Slams (Australian Open and Wimbledon) and two 1,000 Masters (Indian Wells and Miami) in addition to Halle.

Federer’s opponent in Sunday’s Wimbledon final Marin Cilic of Croatia is sixth in the list.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6,325

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,140

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,075

7. Dominic Thiem (Netherlands) 4,030

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,740

9. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,310

10. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,160