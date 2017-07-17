Canon launches ‘EOS 6D Mark II DSLR’ camera in India

Aiming to bring a “sense of genius” in photography, digital imaging company Canon India on Monday unveiled ‘EOS 6D Mark II,’ a new camera to become part of its ‘EOS full-frame DSLR’ line.

Featuring 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, the camera delivers clear images even under low-light conditions and its ‘Dual Pixel CMOS AF’ technology provides high-performance focus tracking in ‘Live View’ mode.

The ‘EOS 6D Mark II’ is priced at Rs 132,995 (for the body), Rs 184,995 with ï¿½EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM’ lens and Rs 202,995 with ï¿½EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM’ lens.

The camera exhibits a well-rounded feature set with extensive additions for photographers to create high-quality images through the full-frame DSLR functions, packed into a light weight and compact body.

“At Canon, we have always focused on providing a cutting-edge technology to our customers with our innovative offerings. Building on the legacy of its predecessor the EOS 6D, we are for the first time making an articulating LCD on a full-frame DSLR camera,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

“With the launch of such evolutionary products, we foresee our numbers to grow and achieve more than 50 per cent in the DSLR segment by the end of this year,” he added.

Sporting a 3-inch, vari-angle touch-screen LCD monitor, the device comes with a 7560 pixel (RGB+IR) metering sensor and a colour detection AF that enables consistent and accurate exposure in various lighting conditions.

“With a full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and vari-angle touch panel, the EOS 6D Mark II, will appeal to both still and video audiences allowing them to experience the world of full-frame imaging in new and interesting ways,” Eddie Udagawa, Vice President of Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, told reporters here.

The battery life of the device can be extended to accommodate longer shooting hours with the optional battery grip (BG-E21) which houses 2 pieces of LP-E6N batteries.

The ï¿½4K Time-lapse’ movie function will enable movie-makers to capture moods and moments by combining still images shot at intervals over time.

‘EOS 6D Mark II’ provides Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for users to transfer images and videos from the camera to smart devices and upload them onto the ‘Canon Image Gateway’, social media platforms and Cloud storage.