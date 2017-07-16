Violence in the name of cow can’t be tolerated: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said violence in the name of cow protection cannot be tolerated and asked state governments to act “very tough” against those taking law in their own hands.

At an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session that begins on Monday, Modi told MPs that law and order was a state subject and as such the state governments needed to act strictly against those committing violence in the name of cow.

“The central government has sent advisories to the state governments. Law and order is the state subject. As such, very tough action should be taken against those resorting to violence in the name of cow protection,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananthkumar told reporters, quoting Modi as saying at the meeting in Parliament House.

Modi said some political parties were painting cow protection with communal colour and taking political advantages which does not benefit the country.

“The race which has started to score political mileages after painting cow protection with communal colours will do no good to the country. Everyone should come together and put an end to it (cow vigilantism),” the Prime Minister told all parties.

“There is a law on cow protection in the country. But committing crimes in the name of cow protection out of personal animosities cannot be tolerated,” Modi said, according to Ananthkumar.

The opposition has vowed to raise the issue in Parliament, seeking answers from the government on what it was doing to end the violence that has claimed many lives in the country.