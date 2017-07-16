Rendezvous With London Castles

Highclere Castle is a country house in the Jacobethan style by architect Charles Barry

By Seema Anand Chopra

As the temperature touched 30 degrees and the sun blazed through the crystal clear sky we caught the first view of the honey- hued Bathstone Highclere Castle- one of England’s most beautiful Victorian Castles near London. Ever since over 100 countries aired the ‘global sensation’ television serial Downton Abbey, I anticipated fervently to see it for real! A magnificent State-home to the 8th Earl and Countess of Carnarvon and their children. We undertook this drive to the regal Highclere Castle not just to experience the setting for the period- drama but also to know more about the death of 5th Earl Lord Carnarvon and the ‘Curse of Pharoah Tutankhamun’!

HISTORICAL PEEP

From the car park we headed to the Highclere Castle renovated by Sir Charles Barry in 1842 – a Georgian House built from an original Elizabethan house built on a site of a medieval palace! Recent archaeological finds around the Castle indicate 2 forts and ancient fields of the Iron Age and Bronze Age! What’s more the Highclere Castle today is reminiscent of the Houses of Parliament made by the same architect.

HIGHCLERE TO DOWNTON

During the long walk my thoughts diverted to the turn of the 20th century setting of the soap –opera Downton Abbey that marked the sunset of the golden era of British Country Estates having marvelous size mansions that entail a village, tenants and an army of servants to sustain it. The absorbing script revolves around the effort to persist the prolific lifestyle of one such family of Lord and Lady Grantham- the Crawleys. In fact the writer of ‘Downton Abbey’ Julian Fellowes wrote the script with Highclere castle in mind and turned his reverie into actuality!

The Entrance at Highclere castle has dramatic vaults and ceilings like a Gothic Church. We were asked to first proceed upstairs using the sweeping Oak Staircase that connects the Grand Saloon to the Galleried Bedrooms. It felt as if I was in Downton Abbey as we walked up the stairs admiring the grandeur of the woodwork combined with the red carpets lending it a magnificent look.

UP THE STAIRS

Through the historic passages we waltzed in and out of 12 exceptionally splendid-interior bedrooms. The present Lady Carnarvon puts in immense efforts to maintain and restore them with the help of prints and drawings from the archives. Out of the 40-50 bedrooms the few of the bedrooms that had been televised in the serial Downton Abbey were of immense interest to us.

STATEROOMS

Back to the ground floor we experienced the splendid magnificence of the six Staterooms, commencing with the Saloon at the center of the house that we had earlier seen from upstairs as it had an imposing 50 foot high vaulted ceiling. Amongst the Gothic style rich decorations the hand tooled Spanish leather wall coverings were noticeable .It seemed to be the perfect background for many scenes of Downton Abbey serial.

Next we peeked into the beautiful Dining Hall adorned by the distinguished Carnarvon ancestor’s portraits. King Charles I large equestrian portrait of 1635 by eminent artist Van Dyke is the most prominent. I remembered noticing the former portrait in scenes of Downton Abbey as behind Lord Grantham when he sat down for Breakfast.

Moving left we entered the much televised Library with 5650 books, the earliest dating from the 16th century! In the double Library which was at its zenith in the Victorian era, the dominant colour red and rich woodwork are enticing. We were informed that the present Earl’s family uses it every day. Lord Grantham’s scenes in the Library of the serial Downton Abbey are memorable.

From the Library we went to the sunny ornate Music room whose baroque ceiling and the walls decorated with gilded panels and 16th century Italian embroideries are remarkable. Its large glass windows overlooked two beautiful structures in the Park- the Jackdaw’s castle and the Heaven’s gate.

The Drawing room on the right is breathtakingly resplendent with walls done in green French silk in 1895 and maintained so since then ! The portraits of this room are its paramount component particularly the one by master painter Reynolds.

Next we walked to the Smoking room that displays the 17th century Dutch art collection along with the early 19th century art Collections. By the early 19th century the Smoking rooms became an essential feature of English Country homes as furnished masculine space, fashionable in Victorian times!

DOWN THE STAIRS

We were informed that the stone stairs from the Saloon led to the Basement of Highclere Castle where at least 60 staff members worked relentlessly in the past , exactly as we had seen in the serial Downton Abbey. We were told that that part of the filming was done on a created set in Ealing studio in London.

EARL AND THE CURSE

Our subsequent stop was at the Egyptian exhibition in the Cellars of the Castle to celebrate the almost 100 years old story and achievements of the 5th Earl of Highclere Castle. In the year 1922 the 5th Earl Lord Carnarvon discovered the tomb of boy Pharoah Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings during his Egyptian expedition and removed many valuable objects around the mummified body.

However within 2 weeks of the opening of the Burial Chamber Lord Carnarvon was dead. It is said that at that moment the lights went out in the entire city of Cairo and thousands of miles away in England his favourite dog howled and died at the same moment! The writer of Sherlock Holmes – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle announced that the death of Lord Carnarvon could have been due to the ‘Pharoah’s Curse”. Feeling intrigued we headed for the Parks and Gardens.

PARK, GARDENS AND WOODLAND

Highclere Castle is set in 1000 acres of beautiful emerald parks gardens and woodland which were designed by the 18th century famous landscape architect – Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown. We first walked towards the Greek- temple like pillared beauty of the Jackdaw’s Castle that we had earlier seen from the Music room , often filmed in the serial Downton Abbey . Next we headed for the Monk’s garden , the White Border garden and finally to the Secret garden – all a kaleidoscope of colourful flowers ! Beyond it is the Wood of Goodwill .

After a relaxed Tea session at the Café we drove back with thoughts packed with not just the grandeur of the Highclere castle but also the mysterious death of the 5th Earl of Carnarvon in faraway Egypt.