Roger Federer reaches in 11th Wimbledon final

Roger Federer has reached the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon tennis championships for the 11th time after beating Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The 35-year-old Swiss star is on the verge of clinching an eighth championship at the All England Club, reports Xinhua news agency.

Federer has won every set he’s played in this year’s tournament.

On Sunday, he will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who reached his first final at the All England Club by eliminating 24th-seeded Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

“I feel very privileged to be in another final and get the pleasure to play on Center Court another time,” said Federer who was playing in his 42nd Grand Slam semi-final on Friday.

He is the second oldest man to make the Wimbledon final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall finished runner-up in 1974.

If he beat Cilic on Sunday, Federer will become Wimbledon’s oldest champion, succeeding Arthur Ashe who was almost 32 when he won in 1975.