No Sidekicks Anymore!

Indian women cricketers are showing what they can do with a little support

By DANES

It was the World T20 in the Caribbean in April 2010. A much fancied Indian men’s team had bowed out of the tournament after defeats to the West Indies and Australia. In an atmosphere of gloom and dejection, the women stepped up. While not many had given them a chance, the eves made the final ending runner-ups to the hosts.

It’s almost a similar kind of incident when the ‘Men In Blue’ bowed down to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy and emotions the Indian cricket fans were at nadir when the ‘Women In Blue’ took the Centrestage beating South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and some more mighty teams in ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2017.

The dayafter still remember the April 2010 Indian Women Cricket team surge and covering that game and it was indeed a matter of great pride for every Indian journalist present in the Caribbean. In fact, it was the first real sign that with support and encouragement the girls were capable of great things. A period of lull followed before the BCCI finally woke up to the realization that women’s cricket ought to be taken seriously. The women are no sidekicks; rather they too are the main act in a fast improving global sport.

On the back of some real good performances against England and Australia, the BCCI, in 2015, announced central contracts for women’s cricket giving the game a real fillip. We still remember speaking to Jhulam Goswami moments after the announcement had been made. An ecstatic Goswami, a pillar of Indian women’s cricket for years now, stated in delight, “This is a game changer. See how this will encourage the girls to become the best team in the world. We have finally been accorded respect.”

Diana Edulji, former captain and member of the COA, sums it up well, “Central contracts was the first sign that the BCCI is taking women’s cricket seriously. That gave the girls a boost.This year match fees changed for the better. A sign of financial security helped the team to perform. A change in the support staff along with a male coach, fielding coach and extra personnel like masseur etc. made the team more focused and they only had to concentrate on the game. Travel improved to business class and the same daily allowance as men sent the right signals.”

All of a sudden from being an also ran in international tournaments the Indian women’s team looks the team to beat in the ongoing World Cup. With four wins out of four, two of which coming against quality sides like England the West Indies, a semi-final showing is now a formality. That was the goal before the team left for England but now they must surely believe they can go the distance and do a first in the echelons of the women’s game.

The infusion of new blood has helped and the current combination has a perfect mesh of experience and youth. In Goswami and Mitali Raj, they have two women who have been there and done that for years. Having played with distinction for a decade and more, they are well capable of guiding the youngsters and soaking in the pressure of big games. At the same time they have the motivation to push harder knowing full well this is their moment. With facilities and attention, they finally have an opportunity of getting their due. Of getting what they have craved for all their lives. And in Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Ekta Bisht they have teammates who aren’t overawed by the situation. This team is a group that cares little about discrimination and takes pride in what they do. They know they can be the best in the world and by doing so they can usher in a revolution of sorts for women’s cricket in India.

And this is where the BCCI needs to do more. At a time when the MCC Cricket committee is all for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics, the BCCI hasn’t done much to push the issue. The ICC too has missed the deadline, which was May 2017. It can still be done if cricket’s apex body is able to convince the host city for Olympics 2024. And women’s cricket should be top of the BCCI’s agenda for inclusion in the Olympics. With the IOC making gender equality a norm at the Olympics, the ICC and the BCCI will have a great chance if it advocates the inclusion of the women’s game ahead of the men’s. And unlike men’s cricket, the women will just love to be part of the world’s greatest sporting spectacle in seven years time. A good showing at the Olympics can convert some of these ladies into real legends of Indian sport and transform the status of the sport forever.

Leaving aside their quibbles on the implementation of the Lodha reforms, it is time the BCCI starts thinking about things constructive and women’s cricket is clearly one such issue. At a time when India is doing brilliantly in the ongoing World Cup, every positive step will add to the strength of the girls playing the competition. While it is naive to compare the men’s and women’s games, it is perhaps right to say that a showing in the World Cup final should be celebrated as a win. It is a serious achievement and one can only hope it is treated as such in India amidst all the talk over the appointment of the new coach and the implementation of the Lodha reforms. The girls deserve better and so does the country.