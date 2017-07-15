Meira Kumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi to hold interactive session with non-NDA MPs

Opposition’s Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates Meira Kumar and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, will hold an interactive session with the parliamentarians of the 18 non-NDA parties on Sunday, said informed sources.

The session will take place in the Parliament annexe building.

According to sources, both Meira Kumar and Gandhi will talk to the MPS of 18 non-NDA parties and will also answer to their questions in a closed-door session.

The Presidential election will take place on July 17 and election to the post of Vice-President will be held on August 5.

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United supporting NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election, Meira Kumar has the support of other 17 non-NDA parties. Meawhile, JD-U is one among the 18 non-NDA parties supporting Gandhi.

Meira Kumar had said that this time the election is not a fight between two candidates, but a fight of ideologies and she appealed to the members of the Electoral College to “listen to their conscience” and vote for her.