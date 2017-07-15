Malayalam superstar Dileep fails to get bail, to move HC

A trial court here on Saturday denied bail to Malayalam superstar Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the abduction and molestation of a popular actress.

Following denial of bail, Dileep will have to cool his heels in the Aluva sub jail till July 25, when his two weeks remand period ends.

However, he will be moving a bail plea in the Kerala High Court on Monday.

The bail application in the trial court was moved on Saturday late afternoon, after an hour-long argument with the prosecution strongly opposing bail on grounds that further investigation could be affected as Dileep is a very powerful and influential person.

Taking this into account, the court denied bail to the actor.

With the police not seeking further custody, the court sent him back to judicial custody.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the court premises on Saturday.

When the actor was being brought from the court to the van and hearing that his bail plea was denied, the crowd jeered and booed Dileep.

Counsel for Dileep, K. Ramkumar argued that the police was banking only on the statements of the prime accused. He also deposited in the court for inspection two mobile phones used by the actor.

Dileep was arrested on Monday night, and on Tuesday he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody .

On Wednesday and Thursday, the police took the superstar to all the places where the probe team believed the “conspiracy” behind the actress’ abduction was hatched.

The police is reported to have asked Dileep’s manager Appunny to turn up but his phones have been switched off.

In a related development, the Enforcement Department has also taken a look into the assets of the actor, after reports that he owns a huge portfolio of land assets.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident in February.

The police decided to arrest Dileep based on 19 pieces of evidence that they were able to gather in connection with the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road.

After almost two hours, she was dumped near the house of director-turned-actor Lal, who informed the police. She was reported to have been molested enroute.