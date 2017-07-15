What If Japan, UK Fails Like Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan?

Read the cover story ‘Monarchy Versus Democracy’ and appreciate the way author has showed concern over the failure of transition from monarchy to democracy in countries like Nepal, Afghanistan and Bhutan. But, astonishingly, the author went one step ahead by pressing alarm over such experiment in the UK and Japan because while abdicating monarchy by democracy; if Japan and UK fails, it would affect the global merchandise to a larger extent unlike Nepal, Afghanistan and Bhutan.

Yuki Hiroki, Tokyo

Indian Space Needs Proper Media Coverage

Read the story ‘Eye In Sky’ and want to congratulate the dayafter for regularly giving analytical stories on Indian space research and development because this area has been left by majority of the leading Indian media houses. But, the dayafter is not only reporting about the Indian achievements in space, but giving a larger view by pointing out the space market where Indian can create revenue for its future R&D in space science. But, would like to read a story on Nambi Narayanan — implicated in a false espionage case in 1994 — who has recently been acquitted by all kinds of allegations but what about the losses accrued to the ISRO scientist?

Thambi Kumaran, Trivendrum

Abolish Concept of Notary-public, Oath-commissioners

Notary Public and Oath Commissioners usually authenticate documents for an ‘extra’ fee without actually identifying authenticity of persons having signed the documents, a system prone to frauds and uselessly adding cost. It is time to altogether abolish concept of notary public and oath commissioners. Instead registered medical practitioners, lawyers, chartered-accountants and persons in other such categories apart from gazette officers easily accessible to public should be empowered to attest documents where necessary. It will also be in tune with Central government’s steps to review of all laws of British era to end those colonial laws which have of no relevance now. Considering black-market and back-dated sale of stamp-papers, these must not be sold through private vendors, and rather may be made available in all denominations at all post-offices and bank-branches (private and public-sector) apart from other convenient centers by having a sale-commission.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, New Delhi

Abolish Use of Revenue Stamp Papers

Revenue-Stamp-Papers printed at Government’s security printing-press on lines of normal stamp-papers may be introduced at cost of say rupees one hundred for heavy transactions of say rupees 50000 and above. If needed, such Revenue-Stamp-Papers of rupees ten denomination may also be introduced for receipts of lower amounts. However such Revenue-Stamp-Papers may not be needed in case payment is received through electronic bank-transfers. Presently pre-receipts of government-payments being made through electronic bank-transfer also require revenue-stamps. However such Revenue-Stamp-Papers should be conveniently available at all post-offices and bank-branches (private and public-sector) apart from other convenient centres by providing a sale-commission.

Madhu Agarwal, New Delhi