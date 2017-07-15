Cover Story: Opposition’s Road to 2019

When Left parties are fast losing their sheen, regional parties fighting with BJP in respective states are looking towards Congress Party as pivot of the opposition

By Asit Manohar, AnilAnand

The Narendra Modi Government is already in its fourth year and the clock has started ticking for Lok Sabha poll-2019. It has been a mixed bag for the Modi dispensation so far but a dormant opposition ( read Congress) and the ruling party’s knack to create a virtue where there is none has led to the BJP remaining in the fore-front with Modi as the undisputable leader.

Always in the poll mode he is raring to go to try for a second term unmindful of the fact that there has been a yawning gap between the promises held out and fulfilled, and serious issues such as Indo-Sino conflict and precariously placed Kashmir situation staring him in the eye. Still Modi is sitting pretty for the simple reason there is no vibrant, leave alone aggressive opposition.

As of now thinking of 2019 the Opposition is in a quandary for simple reason that Congress, around which the much talked about Grand Alliance is to be woven, still seems to be in no mood to realize gravity of the situation and take a quick decision on its transitional issues. All eyes are on the party vice president Rahul Gandhi but his sight seems to be fixed, if at all, somewhere else.

The history of forming alliances in India suggests that the concept is ridden with perennial question as to who would be the leader of the pack, party as well as the individual. Interestingly, this fact has changed when BJP led-NDA and subsequently Congress-led UPA came into existence as the role of two national parties as the dominant partners was recognised by their allies mostly the regional players. This was a change from the chequered history of Janata Party and later National Front and United Front alliances.

CONGRESS CONUNDRUM

This advantage continues to exist for the Congress despite the party’s internal problems and series of electoral debacles. Majority of the allies including influential partners such as Sharad Pawar (NCP), Nitish Kumar ( JDU), Mamta Banerjee ( Trinmool Congress) and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) have unequivocally said that Congress being a national party with pan-India presence has to lead the combine.

Not only that both Pawar and Nitish Kumar have ruled themselves out as the prospective Prime Ministerial candidate for different reasons. That further reduces the problem for alliance formation as this has been a major irritant which has in the past led to making and breaking of combines and even alliance Governments.

Fact of the matter is that the supporting parties have offered a blank cheque to Congress. Strangely enough the over century old party is in no position, which is of its own making due to perpetual indecision, to accept this situation. It is necessary to block this long spell of indecisiveness or else 2019 can prove to be a nightmare for the Congress.

With its own nationwide presence and strong ally presence in major states such as Bihar, Maharashtra, UP and West Bengal, Congress-led Grand Alliance can put a formidable challenge to Modi. The inordinate delay and indecision to elevate Rahul Gandhi as the party president or give an alternative to him if his reluctance persists, is damaging prospects of the Grand Alliance by the day.

The broader contours of the Grand Alliance are already in place and the allies prepared to play their role. Unfortunately the lead-party is dithering both in terms of its leadership and role to be played as leader of the alliance. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s revelation that he had during his meeting with Rahul suggested that Congress should come out with a programme to counter Modi and BJP, for the alliance to move forward, clearly shows as to where the problem lies. This is a clear indication that he and other allies are ready to accept Rahul as the leader.

The onus clearly lies on the Congress to set its house in order before it thinks of taking up leadership of the alliance. What lies between the ageing party and it’s attaining a younger look, are a couple of harsh decisions. Transition in political parties particularly Congress, has never been an easy game. Never has the sorting of issues and stitching of holes taken so long in the past under such situations as has happened in the AICC during last decade.

This is high time for chopping and chiseling. This is high time for the dead wood to be axed. This is high time that the leadership issue is decided without further delay, the indications are about October deadline, and a clear message is sent to both old guard and young turks in the making to either perform or perish.

Congress’ allies must be praised for showing patience and temperament to bear its indecisiveness and wait for the Grand Alliance to fructify. The only silver-lining for Congress is the lack of other alternatives for the regional players to forge an anti-BJP front.

Some glimpses of how things can change and go awry for Congress were visible during Opposition parties’ efforts to select a joint Presidential candidate. Nitish Kumar’s decision to back the BJP floated nominee Ram Nath Kovind along with NCP going the same way, should be act as a wake-up call for the Congress strategists.

The current leadership of the BJP has in a short span of time made winning a habit. This apart they are overambitious and already demonstrated that political scrupulous have no role in their theory of expansion for removed from their earlier motto of ‘party with a difference’. The manner in which pressure is being built on some of the formidable opposition leaders such as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee as also Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, only vindicates this aspect of team Modi’s political doctrine.

There is nothing new in it as all previous regimes have been using these pressure tactics to remain saddled in power. But this time around the challenge is more serious for the fledgling Congress as indecisiveness could unnecessarily lead to some of the allies breaking ranks to look for other means before next Lok Sabha elections.

MAMATA, LEFT BLUNDER

If the Congress party has to mend its way forward to the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, like minded opposition parties will also have to decide whether they want to remain equidistant from both the Congress and the BJP and use (or used by) both the national parties in New Delhi. Their recent stance, especially Mamata Banerjee’s Trinmool Congress and the Left parties have made ample benefits for the ‘party with difference’ in West Bengal and Kerala. In both states, Congress-Left-Trinmool are fulcrum of the politics while BJP is an emerging force to reckon with. Alignment of all these three on issues like President, Vice President, Demonetization etc. are giving an indication to the state citizens that these parties are indulged in pseudo fight in Kerala and West Bengal, in actual they are on the same page in New Delhi. The BJP has got a glimpse of it and it would continue to showcase this in coming days in both the states. Hence, it’s high time for Left and the Trinmool Congress to either fully aligned with the Congress Party or completely dissociate with the grand old party on each matters the way they are doing these days with the BJP.

Being equidistant to both national parties doesn’t mean you always oppose the government and get aligned with the Congress without any reason. If someone who has taught this lesson with full ease, then it’s Odisha CM Navin Patnaik and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. They defied Congress’ whip for the entire opposition to stand tall against the BJP during the presidential polls. They decided to support NDA nominee for the presidential polls which showcase their fight against the Congress in their respective states forcefully. Since, the BJP is thinking of ploughing lotus in Telangana and Odisha with full force doesn’t mean you start suffering from the BJP phobia which has become a visible symptom in Left parties and the Trinmool Congress. It gives an impression to the BJP that both the parties are slowly but steadily losing ground to the ‘party with difference.’ However, the major casualty that would occur in coming polls in West Bengal and Kerala would be to the Congress and Left Parties as the BJP has tactfully dubbed them as ‘seculars’ which has become a party which indulges in ‘Muslim appeasement’ politics.

It became visible when the West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Choudhary wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi pointing her that Congress getting cozy with Mamata may cost the grand old party dearly in the state as Congress voters may switch to BJP as traditional Congress voters in West Bengal are completely anti-Mamata votes.

PRICE FOR BEING NEUTRAL

Being equidistant is not that easy too. Sometimes parties that are equidistant from both Congress and BJP have been forced to pay heavily too. Recent example is Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The way ED and other intelligence agencies have been targeting their central leadership, its looks that their leadership have buckled to the central pressure and hence they decided to pare the required number in the presidential polls by extending their full support to the NDA nominee.

Coming on to YSR congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing to create ripples in the political circles. There are several speculations about what is conspiring between BJP and YSR Congress. We are told that BJP is keen on keeping its options open in Andhra Pradesh.

In case, TDP will not accommodate BJP the number of seats it asks for, then the saffron party may look at Jagan as an alternative. In return, Jagan reportedly asked Modi to rein Enforcement Directorate and CBI in his cases. Buzz is that he also complained that two ED officials are acting at the behest of AP CM in his cases. Jagan gave the Prime Minister the details of the two officials in a sealed cover and to investigate into the matter where in ED is acting in a manner as if it has the mandate to provide political fodder to his rivals in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan already offered his unconditional support to NDA’s candidate in upcoming Presidential elections. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet with regard to the Penna Cements case in which YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was an accused. Jagan is hoping that the cases should be put at bay at least till 2019 elections.

This led to, understandably, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu fumes. Chandrababu Naidu is known to watch his words twice before letting them out has since made an interesting comment. Chandrababu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in Quid Pro Quo deal with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the process of criticizing Jagan, Chandrababu dragged Modi as well into the allegations. Criticizing Jagan is okay but then Quid Pro Quo means the benefits will be mutual. Did Chandrababu allege that BJP will save Jagan in return for his support in Presidential Elections? Is this a casual comment or indication of things to come? Especially when there are speculations that TDP and BJP may go for a split ahead of the 2019 elections. Will there be political surprises ahead of the state assembly and Lok Sabha Polls in 2019?

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, it is almost an open secret that O Panneerselvam has revolted against Sasikala with the support of the Central Government. Modi government does not want Sasikala at the helm and is playing its cards with the help of Governor, Vidya Sagar Rao who helped OPS to garner the support by delaying Sasikala’s oath.

But then, it was a very risky game for Modi in Tamil Nadu. BJP currently has Zero MLAs in Tamil Nadu and was unlikely to smell even the opposition’s position in the coming days. Moreover, the Presidential Elections were coming very soon and Modi desperately needed support from the South to have his Candidate as the President. If at all he had messed too much with Sasikala and she had become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, it would have been a big headache for Modi during the President’s elections. So, the central government didn’t get too cozy with either of OPS and EPS which led to extended support of both the camps in AIADMK for the presidential polls.

BJP’S SELF GOAL IN TN

Time and again, though the state’s opposition party DMK insists they are not to comment about the internal politics of the ruling AIADMK, it has been seen that they are making the subtle demand for resignation of the government for its lack of action, and the common notion is that the entire AIADMK crisis is orchestrated by the BJP.

The BJP has no grounding in the Dravidian-dominated state of Tamil Nadu and at every crisis of the AIADMK allegations against the BJP are heard loud. “It is the Modi government at the Centre, which does not have any standing in the state, which is intentionally creating trouble for the AIADMK government here. Why is a raid being conducted at Vijayabaskar’s residence? It is all part of BJP’s master plan,” an AIADMK supporter said, along with several others, outside health minister Vijayabaskar’s residence when an income tax raid was conducted there.

Later, when a case was filed against Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran by the Delhi crime branch, a similar outburst was heard outside his residence by his supporters.

Not just AIADMK supporters but other parties in the state too feel the involvement of the BJP. “The observations of political analysts show the invisible hand of the Centre in all developments here. But the AIADMK is blaming the DMK and says that O Panneerselvam is being dictated to by the DMK, but we know now that the AIADMK is scared of the BJP,” said DMK spokesperson A Saravanan.

It is not just the DMK that is vocal about the BJP. “There are a lot of changes and the Modi government has been instrumental all along. The Modi government has been interfering in all states that are non-BJP. In the North East, in Pondicherry through Lt-Governor Kiran Bedi, the BJP has been focusing on all non-BJP states. The BJP will never have a stronghold here and they know that,” said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee state president S Thirunavakkarasu.

PRICE FOR BEING ANTI-BJP

If there is price for being equidistant from Congress and BJP, there is price for being anti-government (read Congress aligned parties or UPA partners) too. The way income Tax, CBI and other intelligence have been raiding the DMK and RJD leaders house, it gives an impression that there is more politics than corruption because there are evidence against some leaders in the NDA and yet no action has been taken against any of them.

The CBI and Income Tax department has been raiding houses of RJD leaders which is good because noy kind of corruption should be accepted and allowed; but our question is why such raids are not taking place against YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who is also facing the same charges. Why Telangana CM K Chandra Shekhar Rao is allowed to behave like a monarch who is using public money for personal reverence? Why governors of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are not taking proper action against the leaders falling under the ambit of anti-defection law? Recently, the Supreme Court convicted Lal Krishna Advani, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and union minister Uma Bharti. But, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is still enjoying her ministerial portfolio. This casts a doubt among the people of India: whether BJP is really a ‘party with difference’ or it’s a mere slogan?

CONGRESS ROLE

Therefore, onus comes back on the grand old party as it can come to the rescue of its allies. At the same time, it requires more allies from the parties that have remained equidistant from both Congress and the BJP. Hence, the Congress party shouldn’t have remained a mute spectators when the AIADMK was forced to pay the price for being neutral in national politics. To appease DMK, it shouldn’t have allowed the BJP to take mileage in the presidential polls. Had it rescued AIADMK at that time, who knows, maybe it could have come much ahead of BJP with a presidential nominee the way they have come during vice presidential polls. If that had happened, JDU and other parties might have remained behind the UPA like a rock. So, in coming one and half years, it’s up to the Congress to decide the opposition road to the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls because the regional parties fighting with the BJP are expecting Congress to become pivot of opposition politics which is need of the hour the Left parties are fast losing its sheen.