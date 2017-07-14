Ranatunga demands probe into Sri Lanka’s 2011 World Cup final loss

Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has alleged that the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka hosted in Mumbai was fixed and demanded a probe into the matter.

According to a report in Sri Lanka’s English newspaper Daily Mirror, Ranatunga, while reacting to former skipper Kumar Sangakkara’s comments on whose behest the 2009 tour of Pakistan was arranged, said: “Sangakkara wants an inquiry into the tour of Pakistan then they should have one. But I think we should also inquire into what happened to the Sri Lanka team during the 2011 World Cup final. I think this is something that the Sports Minister should look into rather than concentrating on fitness issues.”

“I was on the panel of commentators during this World Cup final, and I was really disappointed with Sri Lanka’s performance,” Ranatunga continued on the 2011 World Cup final, which India won by six wickets.

Chasing a total of 274 set by Sri Lanka riding on Mahela Jayawardene’s magnificent 103 not out, India had Gautam Gambhir (97) and skipper Dhoni (91 not out) to thank for the epochal triumph.

“I cannot reveal what happened on that day, but I would someday reveal the truth. So, I think we should hold an inquiry into this matter,” the 53-year-old Ranatunga, now Sri Lanka’s Minister of Petroleum and Renewable Resources, told a press conference at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation office here.

Sangakkara, who was captain of the Sri Lanka side that lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s India in the April 2 final at the Wankhede Stadium, has asked for an inquiry into why the team was sent to Pakistan when there were no proper answers to security concerns.

In March 2009, militants attacked the Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players.

No team has toured Pakistan since.