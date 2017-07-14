Madras High Court quashed TN order reserving medical seats for state

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed the Tamil Nadu government’s order reserving 85 per cent of the seats in medical and dental colleges for students who have come through Tamil Nadu State Board and 15 per cent for students who have come through other boards.

Reacting to the judgement, State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar told reporters that the government would appeal against the single judge’s order.

He said Tamil Nadu is still steadfast against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Last month, the state government issued an order reserving 85 per cent of the under- graduate medical/dental seats to those students of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed the NEET exam and left only 15 per cent seats to students of other boards.

The state government’s order was challenged in the High Court raising questions that if the state government will, through an executive order, override the legislation and whether the government order violates Article 14 of the Constitution by discriminating between the students of state and central board when the qualifying exam is common.

The court found the reservation discriminatory among equals violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

The court ordered preparation of fresh a merit list and conduct counselling accordingly.