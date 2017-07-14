Delhi Police files chargesheet against Dinakaran aide

Delhi Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran’s aide Sukesh Chandrashekar in a bribe case.

The chargesheet was filed before link Special Judge Manoj Jain, who listed the matter for hearing on July 17.

Chandrashekar was arrested on April 16 and is in judicial custody.

However, Delhi Police has not chargesheeted Dinakaran yet, but it informed the court that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed against the other accused.

Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe Election Commission officials to get the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol for a party faction led by his aunt V.K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25 but granted bail on June 1.

Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, and ‘hawala’ operator from Delhi Naresh Jain were the others accused in the case.