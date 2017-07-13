Wimbledon: Bopanna wins to advance to quarterfinals, Sania loses

Sania Mirza crashed out of the mixed doubles competition while Rohan Bopanna and his partner entered the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships here.

Sania and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig, seeded fourth in the tournament, lost 6-7 4-6 to the defending champions Henri Kontinen of Finland and Heather Watson of United Kingdom in a third round match that lasted 53 minutes.

Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, seeded 10th, got the better of the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh 7-6 6-2 in a 59-minute third round match and advanced to the last eight stage of the tournament.

Bopanna and Dabrowski will face the duo of Kontinen and Watson in the quarterfinals.